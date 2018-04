Ken Doherty is just one match away from competing at the Crucible Theatre for the first time in four years after beating Gerard Greene in the second round of qualifying for the World Snooker Championship.

The 1997 champion won every frame of the second session as he beat fellow Irishman Greene 10-4.

He beat Josh Boileau 10-8 yesterday and will face a deciding match on Tuesday to make it into the main competition.