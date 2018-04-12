Liang Wenbo missed the chance to become the first player in professional snooker history to make two 147 breaks in the same competitive match when he failed to sink the final black.

Liang recorded a maximum in the 10th frame of his first-round clash with Rod Lawler in the Betfred World Championship qualifying tournament.

The world number 19 then had a chance to make an unprecedented second 147 in the 12th frame only to miss when he tried to pot the final black in the top-corner pocket.

"It was a very good chance but it was a pressure black and not a very good angle," Liang told worldsnooker.com

"I need to calm down before my next match. I need to focus on my game and concentrate."

Liang, whose 147 was the 139th in history, easily progressed to the next round with a 10-2 success.