World number one Mark Selby warmed up for the World Championships by beating Barry Hawkins 11-3 in the final of the China Open.

Selby defended his title in Beijing with a comprehensive victory and he will hope to do the same at the Crucible in Sheffield when the World Championships begin later this month.

The 34-year-old lost the opening frame but surged into a 5-1 lead and led 8-2 at the end of the first session, rattling in breaks of 65, 90 and 70 en route.

Selby extended his advantage with breaks of 112 and 83 before finishing off in style with a total clearance of 132 for a third China Open triumph in the past four years.