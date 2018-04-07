Defending champion Mark Selby edged past Kyren Wilson to set up a China Open final clash with Barry Hawkins.

Selby overcame Wilson 10-8 to keep alive his hopes of landing a second ranking title of the season.

On Sunday, Selby and Hawkins will play for the biggest prize outside of the World Championship, a £225,000 winners' cheque.

Selby surged into a 5-1 lead against Wilson with a top break of 96 before his opponent staged a rally to reduce the deficit to 6-5.

The 34-year-old Selby extended his advantage to 8-5 before another surge from Wilson levelled the match at eight frames each, but breaks of 66 and 58 from the world number one secured victory.

Selby told worldsnooker.com: "Kyren just wouldn't lie down, even when I went 8-5 up. He potted some great long balls and really put me under it. Tomorrow is going to be a long day and another tough game against

Barry. I'll go out there and try my best and see if that's good enough."

Hawkins reached the final with a 10-6 win over Neil Robertson.