Stuart Bingham followed in the footsteps of Ronnie O'Sullivan by making a 147 break at the China Open.

Just a day after O'Sullivan's maximum in his defeat to Elliot Slessor, Bingham earned a share of the £42,000 prize money in the seventh frame of his second-round win over Ricky Walden.

World number 15 Bingham, who edged a final-frame decider to beat 2016 finalist Walden 6-5, will play Graeme Dott or Chris Wakelin in the next round.