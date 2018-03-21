Ronnie O'Sullivan came from behind to claim a Ladbrokes Players Championship quarter-final win over Ding Junhui in Llandudno.

O'Sullivan, who beat Graeme Dott 6-1 in the first round, trailed 2-0, but three century breaks earned the five-time world champion a place in the semi-finals.

Ding, a 6-2 victor over Northern Ireland's Mark Allen in the first round, won just one more frame - with a terrific break of 119 - as O'Sullivan surged to victory.

O'Sullivan made a break of 134 in the third frame, 100 in the eighth and 121 in the ninth in dispatching with Ding.

He will play the winner of the contest between Neil Robertson and Judd Trump, who meet on Thursday. The semi-final takes place on Friday, with the final on Sunday.

Earlier, Trump beat Stephen Maguire 6-4 and Anthony McGill thrashed John Higgins 6-0 in first-round matches.

An opening frame break of 128 helped Trump make a fast start to his contest with Maguire, who responded with a break of 129 in the third frame and also won the fifth and sixth frames to level the contest at 3-3.

Maguire took the lead in a close seventh, but Trump won three straight frames to advance, a break of 76 in the 10th frame securing victory.

Higgins struggled against McGill, whose best break was 64 made in the opening frame. His next best was 61 in the sixth frame, which ended the match.