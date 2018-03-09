Former world champion Ken Doherty reeled off three victories at the Gibraltar Open to book a place in the last-16.

The Dubliner first beat Austria's Andreas Plone (4-2) and then Kurt Maflin from Norway (4-0) before overcoming Wales' Dominic Dale 4-3 in a match that came down to the final black.

Doherty, ranked at 79 in the world, will meet Stuart Bingham in the next round.

WHAT a finish! 😱@kendoherty1997 wins a deciding-frame battle on the black with a sensational cut to middle! 👊



He's through to face @Stuart__Bingham in Sunday's Last 32 #ManBetXGibOpen pic.twitter.com/X7eZMgC5mA — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) March 9, 2018

World number seven Barry Hawkins suffered a shock defeat to Sam Craigie in the last 64.

Hawkins, the only top-10 player taking part in the tournament, breezed past Chris Wakelin in his first match but was then beaten 4-1 by Craigie.

The world number 81's run was ended in the evening session with a last-32 defeat to Cao Yupeng, who had earlier seen off Yuan Sijun and Matthew Stevens.

Kyren Wilson is the highest-ranked player left in the draw. The world number 12 saw off Mark Joyce 4-1, compiled breaks of 135 and 107 to beat Daniel Wells by the same score before recording a 4-2 win over Andy Hicks in the evening.

World number 14 Bingham produced breaks of 140 and 130 as he won three matches to reach the last 16, where he is also joined by Matthew Selt, Anthony McGill, Lee Walker and Yu Delu.