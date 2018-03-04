Ronnie O'Sullivan bought food and drink for a homeless man just after his Welsh Open loss to John Higgins as the arctic conditions gripped Cardiff on Friday night.

O'Sullivan had just left the Motorpoint Arena following his quarter-final defeat to the Scot.

Spotting the man sleeping rough, O'Sullivan went into a nearby Tesco and emerged with supplies.

Student Matthew Lofthouse, who had spent the evening watching the Rocket in action, spotted the five-time world champion offering up sandwiches and refreshments.

Ronnie O'Sullivan did his bit for the destitute after his game in the Welsh Open this evening. Spotted outside the arena giving food to a homeless man #snowday3 #WelshOpen pic.twitter.com/YlhGIYmX2c — Matthew Lofthouse (@MLofthousePJ) March 2, 2018

The night before, 50 homeless people had slept on emergency floor space at the Huggard Centre for Homeless people in the city as the exceptional conditions took hold. Many others stayed on the streets.

It was a similar story in Dublin, where at least 30 people slept rough midweek despite concerted efforts from The Housing First Intake Team (HFIT), the Peter McVerry Trust and other outreach workers to get them into emergency accommodation.

Huge snowfalls and 100km/h winds battered the country. The thaw has now set in, and temperatures will rise throughout the week as the white stuff makes way for rain.