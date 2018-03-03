John Higgins believes he has blown the Welsh Open wide open by dispatching Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-1 in the quarter-finals.

Four-time champion O'Sullivan stole the opening frame, only for Higgins to storm back with breaks of 113, 57, 60 and 101 to race into the semi-finals.

Higgins, who also boasts for Welsh Open titles, steps into the last four to face Gary Wilson, who saw off Yu Delu 5-2.

"I am delighted to win; it was a weird game," Higgins told Eurosport.

"I just felt Ronnie was not there at all. He missed a couple of balls and ran out of position; he never does that. It must have been a concentration thing.

"Me winning that match means everyone in the tournament feels they have a chance of winning the title.

"If O'Sullivan was in, people would say it is his to lose."

Earlier in the day Barry Hawkins saw off China's Yan Bingtao 5-1, to book a semi-final clash with Thailand's Noppon Saengkham.