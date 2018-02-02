Shaun Murphy eased into the quarter-finals of the German Masters with a comprehensive win over Mark Joyce.

Last year's UK Championship runner-up beat Joyce 5-1 in Berlin on Friday to set up a last-eight clash with Ryan Day at the The Tempodrom.

The Welshman edged out Mark Davis 5-4 in their best-of-nine game while Graeme Dott also beat China's Mei Xiwen 5-4.

Dott will face Xiao Guodong, who knocked out Wenbo Liang 5-2.