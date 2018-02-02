Shaun Murphy eased into the quarter-finals of the German Masters with a comprehensive win over Mark Joyce.
Last year's UK Championship runner-up beat Joyce 5-1 in Berlin on Friday to set up a last-eight clash with Ryan Day at the The Tempodrom.
The Welshman edged out Mark Davis 5-4 in their best-of-nine game while Graeme Dott also beat China's Mei Xiwen 5-4.
Dott will face Xiao Guodong, who knocked out Wenbo Liang 5-2.
🗒️ Quarter final line-up complete!— World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) February 2, 2018
Graeme Dott becomes the eighth and final player to reach tonight's session, in which he'll face Xiao Guodong having beaten countryman Mei Xi Wen 5-4.
Follow the @tempodrom action LIVE on @Eurosport_UK 📺 from 19:55 (CET) #D88GermanMasters pic.twitter.com/FnzzcldhKR