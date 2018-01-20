Kyren Wilson stunned Judd Trump with a spectacular comeback as he reached the final of the Dafabet Masters at Alexandra Palace.

The 26-year-old Englishman will be chasing the biggest title of his career on Sunday after setting up a clash with Scotland's John Higgins or Northern Ireland's Mark Allen, who meet later on Saturday.

World number three Trump led 5-2, but Wilson turned the match around, forcing a decider with a 107 break.

Wilson, chasing what would be his first Triple Crown title, took the all-important 11th frame with a run of 72 against the pre-match favourite to secure a memorable 6-5 win.

The world number 14, who coasted past twice former Masters winner Mark Williams 6-1 in their quarter-final, looked to be heading out as Trump took control with four half-century breaks to move within one frame of victory.

Wilson, though, took inspiration from the late Paul Hunter - winner of the Masters title three times between 2001 and 2004 when it was played at Wembley Conference Centre - to produce a stirring recovery.

Hunter was famous for his Masters fightbacks, and Wilson came up with one of his own.

"People keep calling me 'The Warrior' and I thought to myself, 'I haven't won a comeback in years, I'm going to stick in there and, this venue, funny things can happen here'," Wilson said on BBC Two.

"The late, great Paul Hunter made some awesome comebacks and I was thinking of him a little bit and trying to draw a little bit of inspiration from some of the comebacks he made and I just managed to stick in there."

Wilson felt he had been given an opportunity to spark a fightback after Trump "took a liberty" with a pot attempt when appearing well set to close out victory.

"It let me settle and I just needed one frame to get my arm going from 5-2 down to get back into the match," Wilson added.

"I just thought to myself, 'Right, I am going to go for it now', and when opportunities came I thought I just had to start taking them, whether taking a risk or not.

"I just started to grow in confidence and find my game."