Judd Trump will face Kyren Wilson in the Dafabet Masters semi-final after surviving Shaun Murphy's comeback to win 6-4, while John Higgins booked his place in the last four after demolishing Ryan Day 6-1.

The 28-year-old Trump was 4-2 up before Murphy levelled at 4-4 but breaks of 111 and 113 wrapped the match up for Trump.

He looked like he was cruising at Alexandra Palace on Friday after breaks of 57, 60 and 61.

A break of 91 in the sixth frame moved Trump 4-2 ahead and in pole position to make the last four.

But Murphy hit back with a 95 and drew level at 4-4 before Trump eventually powered through with back-to-back centuries.

The two-time Masters champion Higgins will face Mark Allen, who beat holder Ronnie O'Sullivan, in the last four.

The Scot hit breaks of 113 and 115 to complete victory, winning five straight frames after the opening two were shared.