Defending Masters champion Ronnie O'Sullivan was stunned by an astonishing performance from Northern Ireland's Mark Allen, who marched into the semi-finals on Thursday afternoon.

O'Sullivan, chasing an eighth Masters title, lost 6-1 to the Antrim man after winning the opening frame at Alexandra Palace.

"I'm very, very happy, I scored really well," Allen told BBC 2. "I find against Ronnie I play more aggressive because you're going to get fewer chances."

O'Sullivan, who has been struggling with illness said: "He deserved his win, it was one of those things, good luck to Mark.

"From my perspective I can rest up now and get ready for my next event. I had to show up, if I was a football player I would have missed this game.

"I'm struggling, I don't know if it's a virus., I've had it before and it's very difficult, I gave it a go."