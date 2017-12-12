Cao Yupeng hit a stunning 147 as he breezed into the second round of the Dafabet Scottish Open in Glasgow.

Yupeng notched his first-ever maximum break in tournament play to win the third frame of his 4-0 victory over Andrew Higginson and become only the third player from mainland China to achieve the feat, following Ding Junhui and Liang Wenbo.

The 27-year-old was in devastating form as he reeled off further breaks of 72, 56 and 64 to seal a one-sided victory, with Higginson only managing to score a total of 53 points in the match.