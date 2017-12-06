Joe Perry beat Mark Allen 6-4 to deny the Antrim man a first UK Championship quarter-final since 2013.

Allen made breaks of 135 and 134 but always trailed his English opponent.

From 5-2 down, he fought back to 5-4 but was unable to force a deciding frame and Perry closed out the victory.

The other game in the evening session saw Ryan Day knock in a century in the final frame decider to clinch a 6-5 victory over Li Hang. Day's total clearance of 138 sealed his passage into the last eight of the competition.

Earlier, Mark King staged an impressive comeback to defeat John Higgins.

The world number 21 won four of the last five frames for a 6-5 victory to reach the quarter-finals at the Barbican Centre.

Three-time champion Higgins, the fourth seed, held leads of 4-2 and 5-4 but King's battling qualities came to the fore as he levelled the match and forced a deciding frame, which he clinched with break of 69 - his highest of the match.

"There was a packed crowd in there and if you can't get yourself up for those matches, you might as well just pack up," King said on BBC Two.

"Even when I was behind I didn't really do anything wrong. He played two good snookers and I just missed them. It wasn't like I twitched on anything, he played some good shots and ended up winning.

"But I just felt really confident in myself and told myself to keep calm and stay confident. I felt comfortable and kept saying to myself just don't miss anything easy.

"I said that about 18 months ago I was playing to pay bills and now I'm not, I'm playing to enjoy and I'm working hard and I'm comfortable. It's not as if I need to pot this black because the mortgage hasn't been paid or whatever.

"Now I can play my game and relax and enjoy it. But it's about working hard and enjoying it."

Higgins is the latest big-name casualty to exit the competition after holder Mark Selby, Judd Trump and Ding Junhui all failed to progress, leaving 42-year-old five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan as the highest-ranked player left in the tournament.

Asked if he felt he could lift the trophy, King said: "Let's not get too carried away. But I don't fear anybody. I've played Ronnie loads of times and I've done well against him.

"It isn't like years ago. When someone beat Stephen (Hendry) or Steve (Davis) people wondered how he'd been beaten but nowadays the strength in depth in our game is such that anyone in the top 60 in the world can, on their day, beat one of the top players."

In the other afternoon match, Stephen Maguire beat fellow Scot Graeme Dott 6-2.