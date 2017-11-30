Former world champion Ken Doherty battled into the second round of the Betway UK Championship, with Jimmy White rolling back the years to join him and Ronnie O'Sullivan making light work of Welsh teenager Jackson Page.

Doherty edged out Gary Wilson 6-3 at the York Barbican to keep his hopes alive.

He faces Neil Robertson on Saturday after the Australian potter swept past Rod Lawler 6-1.

Thirty-time ranking event winner O'Sullivan was given a run for his money by rookie Page before clinching a 6-3 victory, finishing off with a 105 break.

Delighted to get thru to the next round after a tough battle v Gary Wilson today,thanks for all ur kind messages again and looking forward to playing my Pointless partner @nr147 on Saturday at 1pm @BBCSnooker @WorldSnooker1 @InsureMyVan_ie ❤️ — Ken Doherty Official (@kendoherty1997) November 30, 2017

Early runs of 80 and 117 from O'Sullivan suggested he would cruise through, before Page took advantage of the five-time champion easing off to level up at 2-2 by the interval.

If Page had a scent of an upset though, it did not linger for long. O'Sullivan was not at his sharpest but chances kept presenting themselves and he capitalised often enough to put daylight between himself and Page.

The 16-year-old from Ebbw Vale, whose bushy beard disguises his youth, is widely tipped for a bright future in the sport and pinched another frame but his involvement in York was unsurprisingly short-lived.

O'Sullivan, who won his first UK title aged 17 in 1993, said of Page: "I think he's a fantastic talent. That was the first time I'd ever seen him play and he's by far the best British junior I've seen.

"Some youngsters could have come out and frozen but he didn't. He's got a good temperament and a big future."

O'Sullivan said his own display had been "all right, nothing special".

"It's given me an awful lot of confidence." 💬



Great win for the 'Wind @jimmywhite147 as he beats Ali Carter in York! #baizeofglory @betway pic.twitter.com/EDGsBzwHll — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) November 30, 2017

White rolled back the years with a 6-2 victory over Ali Carter.

White is ranked a lowly 115th, fully 101 places behind Carter, and the ever-popular 55-year-old needed a tour wild card in the summer to extend his career.

But the Whirlwind turned on the style, finishing off his fellow Crucible nearly man with breaks of 128 and 61 in the final two frames. While White has lost in six World Championship finals, Carter was beaten in two by O'Sullivan.

White, the 1992 UK champion, said: "These tournaments are the ones you want to excel in, the absolute big ones. I know if my game's on I can beat anybody, and I've proved that to myself."

Mark Williams saw off North Yorkshire's Paul Davison 6-0 but the Welshman, who has won this event twice, could withdraw from the tournament.

His wife, Jo, is in hospital and Williams, who won the Northern Ireland Open on Sunday, is considering forfeiting his place to return home.