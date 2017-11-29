Limerick-born Leo Fernandez produced a remarkable comeback to defeat World No. 3 Ding Junhui in Round 1 of the UK Championship at the York Barbican.

Fernandez trailed 5-1 in the best of 11 tie and appeared to be trundling out of the tournament at the first hurdle.

But the World No. 130 won the next four frames to take the match to a decider.

In the cagey final frame, Fernandez led 64-27, before the Chinese superstar rallied to bring it back to 64-56 with three balls remaining on the table.

However, Junhui came unstuck after potting the blue ball and failing to dislodge the pink from the side cushion. His attempt at a safety went awry and Fernandez stroked the pink into the middle pocket to win the frame.

The 41-year old Fernandez turned professional in 1995 and competed in the 1999 World Championship.

In 2016, he was banned for 15 months after admitting to playing a foul shot to facilitate a betting sting in a World Championship qualifier.

He hadn't won a match in four attempts since his return and was battling a slipped disk in his back.