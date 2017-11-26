Mark Williams won the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast despite his ill wife being taken to hospital.

The Welshman edged the final 9-8 against Yan Bingtao 77-28 as an early break of 42 in the final frame eventually proved decisive after his 17-year-old opponent could not make the most of his chance.

Williams had beaten Elliott Slessor - Ronnie O'Sullivan's conqueror - 6-2 in his semi-final on Saturday but later revealed on Twitter that his wife Joanne had been taken to hospital, adding: "Last thing I want is too pull out now but we will have 2 wait and c".

And just after 11am on Sunday, two hours before play was due to start against Yan, Williams tweeted: "Right, better get ready for the first session of the final then.

World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn was among those to show support as he responded: "Good luck Mark. Hope all is well back home."

Before the final session, Williams added: "1 more session to go then home it is to be with the Mrs in hospital, perhaps where I should have been from the start. #onelastpushwillo."

Williams eventually claimed the best-of-17-frames match for his 19th career title and the first since 2011.