Mark Allen has missed out on the Yushan World Open final after being pipped 6-5 by Kyren Wilson in Saturday's semi-final in China.

The Antrim player, ranked No. 11 in the world, beat Neil Robertson, Oliver Lines, Allan Taylor and David Gilbert en route to the semi-final.

However, he fell short against the 13th ranked Wilson after losing the deciding frame. Having trailed 5-4, Allen was sat in his chair for much of the tenth frame before his opponent let him in by missing an easy red.

Allen cleared the table with a break of 94 to take the game the distance.

Wilson shot into a 52-0 lead but Allen got in amongst the balls to reply with a break of 42. The frame was finely balanced but Allen missed a crucial blue and Wilson didn't waste his opportunity.

England's Wilson will face the winner of Ding Junhui or Luca Brecel in Sunday's 19-frame final.