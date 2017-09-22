Mark Allen is through to the semi-finals of the World Open in China after a 5-1 win over David Gilbert.
The Antrim potter, who had previously overcome Neil Robertson, Allan Taylor, and Oliver Lines in Yushan, progresses to meet Kyren Wilson in the semi-finals.
Wilson, from Northamptonshire, is currently ranked at 13 in the world, two behind The Pistol.
Through to his 15th ranking semi final, @pistol147 beats Gilbert with a comprehensive 5-1 win! 👊— World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) September 22, 2017
He faces @KyrenWilson next #WorldOpen pic.twitter.com/Or1UTXd90P