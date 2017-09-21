Mark Allen produced a storming comeback to make the quarter-finals of the Yushan World Open in China.

The Antrim potter trailed former world champion Neil Robertson 4-2 in their last-16 meeting on Thursday, but rattled off breaks of 71, 105 and 75 to reel in the Australian.

"It shows my game is in good shape, that even when I was struggling at 4-2 behind, I still managed to come through," Allen told World Snooker.

"It's a little bit of a bonus to still be in the tournament, and hopefully I have three tough matches in front of me, but if I play as well I did towards the end I think I have a good chance."

Awaiting Allen for a place in the semi-finals will be England's David Gilbert following his 5-2 victory over John Higgins.

Four-time world champion Higgins had never lost to Gilbert, but he was no match for the Englishman who sealed his place in the quarter-finals by winning the last four frames.

"It's nice to finally get a win over John," Gilbert said. "He is a great player so it is good to have that on my CV."

Mark Williams became the first man to take his place in the last eight with a 5-1 dismantling of Jimmy Robertson.

The Welshman next faces Kyren Wilson, who edged out Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 5-3.