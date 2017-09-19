World number one Mark Selby crashed out of the World Open at the first round stage in Yushan.

The reigning world champion was beaten 5-2 by Lee Walker, giving the Welshman his first win in the final stages of an event this season.

Walker told World Snooker: "He didn't play his best today, but when he does not many people can beat him so I'm over the moon.

"I obviously felt pressure at the end because it is a great win. However, you can settle a bit because nobody expects you to win."

Meanwhile, in another major upset former world champion Shaun Murphy was beaten 5-2 by Daniel Wells.

Murphy revealed he had been struggling with a neck injury sustained during travel from the Indian Open last week.

He said: "I was in real pain throughout the match. In one way I'm relieved the match is over, but I don't want to take anything away from Daniel."

Ding Junhui was a 5-3 winner over home favourite Zhang Anda, while Mark Allen beat Oliver Lines 5-1 to reach the last 32.