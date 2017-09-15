Ken Doherty and Mark Allen have both bowed out at the Indian Open after losing in the third round in Visakhapatnam today.

The Dubliner, who turns 48 on Sunday, missed out on a place in the quarter-finals after going down 4-3 to world No 66 Zhang Anda.

Zhang took a tight opening fame 79-58 before 79-ranked Doherty hit back with a 51 break in the second to level.

Breaks of 67 and 85 stretched the Chinese player's lead but brought it level after two more close frames.

A break of 54 in the final frame sealed Zhang's victory however and he will play defending champion Anthony McGill in the last eight.

It was Doherty's third 4-3 game of the tournament after he edged past England's John Astley and Sam Baird in the opening rounds.

Another 4-3 but not the right way for me today,congrats Zhang Anda.

Disappointed but off to China 🇨🇳 now for the next one .

Thanks again — Ken Doherty Official (@kendoherty1997) September 15, 2017

Antrim world no 11 Mark Allen was beaten 4-1 by England's David B Gilbert in his third-round clash.

The players took a frame apiece before the man ranked 10 places below Allen hit his stride, recording successive breaks of 61, 69 and 102 to advance.

Four-time world champion John Higgins is the highest-ranked player left in the tournament.