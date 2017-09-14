Ken Doherty has won through to the third round of the Indian Open.

The 1997 world champion, currently ranked at number 79, added the scalp of Sam Baird to his first-round victory over John J Astley, winning both matches 4-3.

The Dubliner will now face China’s Zhang Anda, ranked at 66, in the last 16.

Doherty said: "[I’m] delighted to get through another tough match today, 4-3 v Sam Baird, looking forward to the next round tomorrow."

Fergal O’Brien, meanwhile, lost his second-round match against Shaun Murphy on a 4-1 scoreline.

Antrim’s Mark Allen is due to play Alexander Ursenbacher in round two later.