Ken Doherty advanced to the second round of the Indian Open after a tense 4-3 win over England's John Astley.

A break of 62 in the deciding seventh frame saw the Dubliner advance after Astley's break of 62 tied up the match at 3-3.

The winning scoreline was the same as Fergal O'Brien got the better of Jimmy Robertson. After racing into a 2-0 lead, O'Brien was pegged back after his opponent cleared up with a 65. However, in the scrappy games that followed the Irish player held his nerve to advance.

Also into the round two are Graeme Dott, Joe Perry and Ricky Walden, while Shaun Murphy, Alan McManus and Anthony McGill had wins in the preliminary round.

