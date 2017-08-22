Belgium's Luca Brecel fought hard for a 10-5 comeback victory over England's Shaun Murphy to seal his first ranking title in the Evergrande China Championship.

The 22-year-old, who entered the tournament ranked 27th in the world and a winner against five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals, lost the first two frames to Murphy and then the fourth to fall 3-1 behind but took the match lead in the seventh and never looked back.

Murphy claimed a 107 break in the fourth frame - the biggest of the match - but Brecel battled back into the game as he won four on the bounce to go ahead before the 2005 world champion clinched the ninth and 12th.

Brecel, who reached the second round of June's Riga Masters, edged the 13th 53-52 and went on to take the next two to seal the best-of-19 triumph and move up to 15th in the rankings.