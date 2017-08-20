Belgium's Luca Brecel staged a superb comeback to beat five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals of the Evergrande China Championship.

O'Sullivan looked on course for a comfortable victory in Guangzhou as he moved into a 4-1 lead with the aid of breaks of 85 in the opening frame and 55 in the fifth.

However, Brecel had other ideas and made back-to-back centuries to reduce his deficit, before fluking the final red in the eighth frame to force an unlikely decider.

O'Sullivan had the first chance and made 27 before missing a tricky black left-handed, with Brecel responding with a break of 42 before missing the blue as he tried to get on the final red.

And after O'Sullivan doubled the green but missed the brown, Brecel cleared up and roared with delight after securing a semi-final against Li Hang, who staged his own comeback from 3-0 down to beat Mark Williams 5-3.

In the morning session, Shaun Murphy recovered from 2-0 down to beat Zhou Yuelong 5-2 and will face Ali Carter in the last four, Carter recording breaks of 112, 65 and 76 in beating Fergal O'Brien by the same score.

O'Brien's 124 in frame three was the 200th century of his professional career.