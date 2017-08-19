Five-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan cruised into the quarter-finals of the Evergrande China Championship with a 5-0 thrashing of Scotland's Graeme Dott.

O'Sullivan needed several chances to win a scrappy opening frame, but followed up with breaks of 78, 75, 62 and 139 as Dott managed to score just 21 points in the one-sided contest.

There were groans from the crowd as O'Sullivan turned down the chance to attempt a maximum break early in the fifth frame, but the 41-year-old was soon forgiven as he rattled in a total clearance in a frame lasting less than eight minutes.

O'Sullivan will face Luca Brecel in the last eight after the Belgian beat Mike Dunn 5-3 in the morning session, with Shaun Murphy taking on Zhou Yuelong after whitewashing Stephen Maguire.

Maguire led 55-1 in first frame but Murphy stole it with a 62 clearance and added breaks of 52, 71 and 104, while Zhou saw off Martin Gould 5-2.

World number eight Murphy is the top ranked player remaining in the event after the top six all lost on Friday and world number seven Neil Robertson was beaten in the first round.