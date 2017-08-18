Ronnie O'Sullivan advanced to the last 16 of the Evergrande China Championship as the world's top six players all crashed out in Guangzhou.

O'Sullivan kickstarted his comeback from 2-0 down with a break of 130 in the third frame and went on to win 5-3 against Dave Gilbert, who was unable to force a decider despite leading 54-2 in the eighth frame.

World number one Mark Selby led 4-3 against Zhou Yuelong despite managing a highest break of 60 in the match, but crucially missed the brown along the top cushion in the decider and Yuelong cleared to the pink to seal a 5-4 win.

Scotland's Alan McManus produced a top break of 73 in frame two as he thrashed Ding Junhui 5-0, the out-of-sorts home favourite scoring a total of just 62 points in the first four frames.

A total clearance of 133 helped Tom Ford beat John Higgins 5-2, while Graeme Dott defeated world number two Judd Trump 5-3, Mark Davis beat Barry Hawkins by the same score and Luca Brecel saw off Marco Fu 5-2.

Mark Williams beat Ryan Day 5-0 and Shaun Murphy was awarded victory over Anthony Hamilton by the same scoreline, Hamilton retiring with a back injury after losing the opening frame.