Ken Doherty missed out on his first ranking tournament final in more than 10 years after losing a tense deciding frame to Stephen Maguire in the semi-finals of the Riga Masters in Latvia.

Doherty, whose surprise return to form saw him win five matches en route to the last four, fired a break of 52 in the second frame to level the best-of-nine match.

The Dubliner forged ahead 4-3 and had chances to win both the last two frames, but it was Maguire who emerged victorious thanks to a clearance of 54 in the final frame.

Doherty, who had to cancel his original flight home after winning his last-16 match against Robin Hull, will nonetheless be delighted to be competing at the sharp end of a ranking event, having dropped out of the world's top 64 players for the first time in his professional career.