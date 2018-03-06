Tadgh Furlong has handed Ireland a huge boost ahead of Saturday's Six Nations showdown with Scotland by declaring himself fit and ready for battle.

The Leinster tighthead missed the Aviva Stadium defeat of Wales with a hamstring injury he sustained during the facile victory over Italy.

Joe Schmidt had been confident the Wexford man would return for this Saturday's potentially title-clinching game however, and Furlong confirmed at a wintry looking Carton House that he is fully recovered.

Conor Murray (knee), Iain Henderson and Jonathan Sexton (both hamstring) also came through training without any troubles.

"It feels really good," said Furlong.

"We've put a lot of work into to it over the last three weeks. We've a strong group of players. It's a massive challenge for us this weekend."

Murray said the whole squad had been lifted by Furlong's return to full training, while also banishing any concerns over his knee.

The Munster No 9 twisted it in a ruck against Wales, but crushed fears about any lingering damage.

"It's great to have a player of his calibre back," he said of Furlong.

"He'll be itching to get back, given the performances of Andrew Porter. He's an addition to any squad... and he's a leader.

"You can tell by him out on the training pitch today, he's really hungry. Everyone is. It's a massive game. I trained yesterday and today so the knee feels good."

Follow Ireland v Scotland on Saturday (KO 2.15pm) via the live blog on RTÉ.ie/Sport and the News Now App, or listen live on RTÉ Radio 1, with commentary from Michael Corcoran and Donal Lenihan.