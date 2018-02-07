Two-time Irish Olympic sailor Matt McGovern has announced his retirement from the sport.

The 33-year-old represented Ireland at the 2012 London Olympics alongside Ryan Seaton in the 49er class, with the duo finishing 14th.

McGovern and Seaton returned for the 2016 Olympics in Rio and improved on their previous showing, qualifying for the medal race and finishing in a commendable 10th place overall.

Belfast native McGovern, had been tipped for another run at the Olympics along with 2013 Laser youth champion Robbie Gilmore, but has now opted to call time on his career.

As well as being a two-time Olympian, McGovern enjoyed a career which included World Cup medals and European regatta wins.

Irish Sailing’s Performance Director James O'Callaghan paid tribute to McGovern and said: "From day one Matt was a bundle of energy and enthusiasm. Eighteen years on no change. His approach, results and outlook are an excellent guide to the next generation".