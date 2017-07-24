Irish teenager Aoife Hopkins is the new European Ladies U21 Laser Radial Champion after winning seven of her 10 races in Dournanez, France.

Nenagh native Aisling Keller was second to complete a one-two on the podium for Ireland.

On the podium at European U21 Laser champs pic.twitter.com/hl1GDpKQaU — Irish Sailing (@Irish_Sailing) July 24, 2017

Howth Yacht Club 18-year-old Hopkins competes in the same category and trains with Olympic Silver medallist Annalise Murphy and is a rising star on the international scene.

She is coached by Rio Olympic coach Rory Fitzpatrick and is a member of Irish Sailing's high performance squad.

Three weeks ago Aoife also secured the Ladies National title.