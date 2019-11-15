Leinster have named a near full-strength side for their Heineken Champions Cup game against Benetton Rugby in the RDS Arena, with Irish internationals Johnny Sexton, Jordan Larmour and Garry Ringrose coming in for their first game of the season.

Similar to last week's win away to Connacht, Leo Cullen has again brought a number of Ireland internationals back in for the first time this season, with a number of those that have starred in the first six weekends of the season also retained.

Larmour comes in at full-back with Dave Kearney on the right wing and James Lowe on the left.

Joe Tomane is selected in the 12 jersey, with Ringrose outside him.



Luke McGrath starts for the second week in a row with club captain Sexton making his seasonal bow at 10.



In the pack, Cian Healy starts again this week with Andrew Porter also selected to start from tighthead. Rónan Kelleher has been rewarded for an excellent start to the season with a European debut at hooker.

Devin Toner is joined in the second row by another one of the returning Irish contingent, James Ryan.

In the back row, Rhys Ruddock starts this week having been amongst the replacements last weekend, with Josh van der Flier on the openside for his first involvement of the season and finally, former Ireland Under 20s captain Caelan Doris makes his first start in Europe from number eight.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour, Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose, Joe Tomane, James Lowe, Johhny Sexton, Luke McGrath, Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris

Replacements: James Tracy, Peter Dooley, Michael Bent, Scott Fardy, Max Deegan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Rory O'Loughlin