Bernard Jackman believes that the reported parting of the ways between Connacht and Kieran Keane after just one season looks drastic and ruthless.

Since the arrival of the New Zealander, Connacht won just seven of their 21 league games.

"It definitely takes a year to get to know your staff and players," Jackman told RTÉ 2fm's Game On.

"You need time to try and implement your culture and the type of game you want to play.

"It works both ways, as the players will only be getting to know Kieran and finding out how he reacts to different situations.

"It’s rare to see a split like this so quick, most coaches do get into the second year. From the outside it looks drastic and ruthless.

"People inside the Connacht branch will know the reasons for it and it was a difficult thing to do."



Keane joined Connacht from the Chiefs, where he worked as an assistant coach to Dave Rennie. He succeeded Pat Lam who left to take over at Bristol.

"It was always going to be difficult to come in after Pat, he took a couple of key members of staff with him too.

"Keane missed preseason because he was tied up with the Chiefs, you are not really judging him on a full year.

"It’s more the season itself because he came at the end of the preseason. We don’t know the facts it definitely seems drastic."