English referee Wayne Barnes will officiate Leinster's Champions Cup final against Racing 92 in Bilbao on May 12.

Barnes will be joined by Irish born JP Doyle and Tom Foley as his assistants, with all three officials representing the English RFU.

This will be the second time Barnes has taken charge of the final as he refereed Toulouse's over Biarritz in 2010.

France’s Jerome Garces has been appointed to referee the Challenge Cup final between the Cardiff Blues and Gloucester Rugby also at the San Mamés Stadium on Friday, 11 May.