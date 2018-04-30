Donal Lenihan believes Gerbrandt Grobler's controversial stint with Munster is the last time an overseas player who has served a ban for performance-enhancing drugs will come to play in Ireland.

The province confirmed on Sunday that the South African lock will leave for Gloucester in the summer.

His signing last July sparked huge debate, given that Grobler served of a two-year doping ban between 2014 and 2016.

The imminent arrival of Tadhg Beirne from Scarlets always made it likely that he'd move on. For Lenihan, his presence has been far more trouble than it was worth.

"I think for months it was known it was only a contract for one year and he was going to Gloucester," he told RTÉ Game On.

"It was difficult to get confirmation of that. I think the fact Johann van Graan came out and said that is really just confirming what's been in the background all along. It does seem pretty ridiculous to go through everything they've gone through... You know my views on it.

"I was of the opinion that he shouldn't have been signed on day one."

Grobler starred in Munster's Pro14 draw with Ulster at the weekend. Lenihan agreed he showed exactly what he's capable of, and did not question his talents, but he reiterated his belief that bringing the former Racing 92 man in was a bad call.

"Without question it was his best game in a Munster shirt. He was outstanding from start to finish.

"Grobler, he is a big, athletic man. I think there will be those within Munster, particularly after his performance the last day, who'll be sorry to see him go.

"I think it closes a chapter on what has been a poor decision from Munster and the IRFU to start with. That closes the door on it now.

"What it also does, from a policy point of view, I doubt we'll see another p.later signed up from overseas who has served a ban for performance-enhancing drugs."