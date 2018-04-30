Connacht head coach Kieran Keane is to leave the province just a year into his three-year contract, according to a media report this evening.

The New Zealander arrived in Galway with an impressive CV to succeed Pat Lam, but despite signing off the season with a thumping 47-10 victory over Leinster, the Westerners have struggled for a great deal of the Pro14 campaign.

The 2016 champions won just seven of their 21 league games and would have finished bottom of Conference A had they suffered defeat at the weekend.

The Irish Independent reports that his departure is imminent, with a spokesperson refusing to comment on his exit.

The former All Black joined Connacht from the Chiefs, where he worked as an assistant coach to Dave Rennie, while he also enjoyed a stint with the Highlanders and led the Tasman Makos to an ITM Cup title in 2013.