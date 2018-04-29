Leinster have been handed a boost ahead of the Champions Cup final with the news that Racing 92 star Maxime Machenaud will miss the Bilbao showpiece because of a knee ligament injury.

Machenaud was injured in Racing’s 39-15 win over Bordeaux at the weekend in the Top 14, clutching his right knee, and a scan has shown ligament damage.

Racing had been hoping it was a twisted knee but it means their captain will definitely miss the 12 May final at the San Mamés Stadium and the conclusion of their season.

The French international scored a try in the semi-final win over Munster in a 17-point haul.

The scrum half has also been shortlisted for the European Player of the Year award.