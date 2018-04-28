Munster Rugby have confirmed that South African lock Gerbrandt Grobler will be leaving the province when his contract ends at the finish of the current campaign.

Grobler became the centre of controversy when it emerged that the 26-year-old served a two-year doping ban between 2014 and 2016 having admitted taking performance enhancing drugs.

"Yes, Gerbrandt won't be staying at Munster," said Munster head coach Johann van Graan after Munster's 24-all draw with Ulster at Thomond Park on Saturday in the Pro14. He was speaking to the Irish Independent.

"I think it's a massive loss. He's a quality player. I thought that was his best 80 minutes for Munster."

Grobler will join English Premiership side Gloucester and once it became clear that Munster had signed Tadhg Beirne from Scarlets for next season it was always likely that he would be moving on.

Munster will play Edinburgh in Limerick next Saturday in their Pro14 preliminary final and Grobler is likely to be on the bench for that one.

He started and played well, dominating in the air from the line-out against Ulster as the province rested key players having already secured the home play-off game.