Donncha O'Callaghan brought down the curtain on his rugby career in style by helping Worcester retain their Premiership status in England.

The former Ireland international second row played his part as the Warriors destroyed Harlequins 44-13 at their Sixways home to ensure their top flight status, condemning London Irish to the drop.

He was given a standing ovation and was clapped off the field by players of both sides, flanked by his wife Jennifer and four children.

"Donnacha has had an incredible career. He’s a wonderful guy, he’s certainly been inspirational for this team and he has finished his career exactly as he should finish it," said Alan Solomons, Worcester director of rugby, speaking to the Daily Telegraph.

"He’s very down-to-earth and humble and a very coachable person. He’s just a really good man."

The 39-year-old won the European Cup with Munster, a Grand Slam with Ireland in 2009 and played with the British and Irish Lions.

O'Callaghan with his children before the game

After finishing with his native province O'Callaghan joined Worcester and played for three seasons in England.