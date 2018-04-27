John Muldoon will lead his Connacht side out for the final time when they take on Leinster in the Pro14 at the Sportsground on Saturday (Kick off 3:05pm).

In the process he will make his 327th appearance for his native province having made his debut in October 2003.

The Portumna man is named at his familiar number 8 position alongside flankers Eoin McKeon and Jarrad Butler in the clash with the Champions Cup finalists.

Lock Gavin Thornbury is named to start against his home province in what will be his 14th appearance of the season. Thornbury starts alongside Quinn Roux with Ultan Dillane named among the replacements.In the midfield Tom Farrell and Bundee Aki continue their centre partnership, while the back three of full back Tiernan O’Halloran and wingers Matt Healy and Niyi Adeolokun remains unchanged.

One point from the trip to Galway will ensure Leinster have a home semi-final to look forward to on 19 May.

Noel Reid makes his 100th appearance for the province, with the 27 year-old starting the game at number 12.

It will also be a special occasion for the man outside him in the number 13 jersey as Tom Daly makes his seasonal debut. The Carlow man injured his ACL in the pre-season game against Perpignan and has been on a long road to recovery since then.

Over the last few weeks he has lined out with his club Lansdowne in the AIL, with Leinster 'A' in the B&I Cup semi-final and now finally with the Senior team in the Round 21 game. In doing so, Daly becomes the 54th player to have worn a Leinster senior jersey this season for Leo Cullen.

Elsewhere Jack McGrath captains the side with James Tracy and Andrew Porter completing the front row.

Behind them Ross Molony and Mick Kearney start in the second row. In the back row Max Deegan starts in the number six jersey for the first time this season having played there a number of times off the bench.

Peadar Timmins and Jack Conan complete the starting pack. In the backs Joey Carbery starts at full back with Barry Daly and James Lowe on the wings. It's an all-UCD half back pairing with Nick McCarthy partnering Ross Byrne.

Off the bench Jamison Gibson-Park will win his 50th cap and Seán Cronin his 150th should either be introduced during the game.