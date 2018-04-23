Conor Murray, Keith Earls, Tadhg Furlong and Johnny Sexton have been rewarded for outstanding campaigns with nominations for the Irish Players’ Player of the Year award.

All four played huge roles in Ireland's superb Grand Slam triumph, and helped their provinces to the last four of the Champions Cup.

While Murray and Earls suffered heartache in Bordeaux against Racing 92 on Sunday, Leinster pair Furlong and Sexton are now gearing up for a Bilbao final showdown with the Top 14 side having swatted Scarlets aside in the other semi-final.

Leinster have two more men in the frame to be named the Young player of the Year. Jordan Larmour and James Ryan have both enjoyed spectacular breakout campaigns and are up alongside the Six Nations top try scorer Jacob Stockdale for the honour.

Another Leinster player, Katie Fitzhenry, is in the running for a trophy. She's up for the Women's Player of Year gong alongside Ciara Griffin and Claire Molloy.

Irish Rugby Players award nominees

Players’ player of the year

Conor Murray (Munster)

Keith Earls (Munster)

Tadgh Furlong (Leinster)

Johnny Sexton (Leinster)

Women’s XV Player of the Year

Katie Fitzhenry (Leinster)

Ciara Griffin (Munster)

Claire Molloy (Bristol)

Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year

Jordan Larmour (Leinster)

James Ryan (Leinster)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

Try of the Year

Andrew Conway (Munster v Toulon)

Jacob Stockdale (Ireland v Wales)

CJ Stander (England v Ireland)

Sevens Player of the Year

Ashleigh Baxter

Stacey Flood

Lucy Molloy

Medal for Excellence

Duncan Casey (Grenoble)

Jake Heenan (Connacht)

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster)