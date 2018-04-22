The vision of a well-oiled machine in perfect working order is oddly compelling.

And that is what this Leinster team is – a machine.

The cogs and pistons are all humming in harmony and when that happens it's almost impossible for the opposition to disrupt the flow.

Clearly now there appears to be a magnetic pull between this side and the Champions Cup trophy.

In this campaign Leinster have beaten the league leaders in the Pro14, the Top 14, the Premiership, the back-to-back Champions Cup winners and yesterday the 2017 Pro12 champs.

Only twice over those eight games have any of the opposition finished within a score at the final whistle.

"They executed the game plan and dominated the game," said a downbeat Scarlets skipper Ken Owens.

This new Leinster version has received an upgrade in the last 12 months. A year in which they were able to use the hurt and experience of two semi-final defeats to build upon.

It worked.

"I think we looked like a different team compared to the semi-final last year," said Johnny Sexton. "I suppose we are in many ways.



"Some of the pack that played today weren't around last year and they made a big difference."

Scott Fardy took the man of the match nod and the Australian excelled at wing forward.

However, another new part in the machine, James Ryan, also a try-scorer could have easily gotten the award.

James Ryan

He top-carried (16) over his 70 minutes, and alongside the returning Robbie Henshaw, made the most tackles (12).

The praise in the press box ranged from head-shaking to comparisons with Paul O'Connell and Peter O'Mahony.

"I played alongside him at Lansdowne a couple of times," said Tadhg Beirne, the soon-to-be Munster man, who was on the losing side yesterday.

"He’s been scouted since he was 15; everyone knows he is a prodigy here in this country.

"He is an exceptional player. He has shown that in the last year, with Ireland and Leinster."

Ryan has still not lost a professional game of rugby in 20 outings.

Naturally the focus is on what the St Michael's youngster has done but Sexton was keen to point out that the 21-year-old finds himself in the right environment when it comes to development, aided as much as anyone by Fardy.

"The most impressive thing about Scott is off the field, what he's doing with the younger guys and his coaching and mentoring," said Sexton.

The skipper for the day took a cheeky question about whether he'd prefer to face Racing 92 or Munster in the final in good spirits - "Do you expect me to answer that?"

The Ireland out-half was in fine form throughout the 20-minute press conference, which certainly had a mood of justified celebration about it, naturally enough given they had just come from a dressing room where everyone had done everything that had been asked.

"The players were pretty clinical in terms of taking opportunities," said a delighted Leo Cullen, now on the cusp of another European title after captaining the Blues to three Heineken Cups.

Leo Cullen

"Everyone has worked hard to get the team to this point – the players in particular, all the backroom team behind the scenes.



"It's important that we just dust ourselves now and get ourselves ready for Bilbao, which will be a bit different for us, but a great challenge nonetheless."

No matter what happens at the Stade Cheban-Delmas today the real challenge for the 2009, 2011 and 2012 champs will be to get themselves right.

Bernard Jackman, a 2009 Heineken Cup winner, told RTÉ Sport: "I think Leinster would win a final no matter who it is against.

"They can play the power game, they can go out wide, they can kick in behind, they can go after the set piece, they don’t have any obvious weakness."

So the machine marches on. Once again Cullen will have the luxury of being able to rely on things under his control.

As it was against Montpellier, Glasgow, Exeter, Saracens and Scarlets, it's not up to Leinster to figure out how to beat either Racing or Munster, it's up whoever emerges victorious to come up with a Terminator-like solution.

Nothing is impossible, but that task looks distinctly improbable.