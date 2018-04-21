Munster's quarter-final hero Andrew Conway says discipline will be key if the province are to end a losing streak of five European Cup semi-finals tomorrow.

The men in red travel to Bordeaux to take on Paris side Racing 92 in the Champions Cup last four, hoping to reach the decider for the first time since claiming a second title, against Toulouse in 2008.

"Whoever wins the penalty count is in with a good shout of winning the game," Conway told RTÉ's Saturday Sport.

"Pete (O'Mahony) says it a lot, when we go away to France, if we keep it under a certain number, nine times out of ten we're winning that match.

"It's going to be huge. It's down to the players. Discipline, composure and there's probably going to be a few big moments in the game that swing it one way or the other. Who knows, there could be a kick to win it at the end or one team could be disciplined and have a bit of a lead.

"There a lot of lads who are sick of losing semi-finals.

"But last year is irrelevant, the year before is irrelevant. This is 80 minutes against Racing in the south of France.

"We can look back to Sarries last year and what went wrong, or even further to Clermont or Toulon but we've got Racing in front of us now."

A big reason Munster have the chance to make the final is the stunning late try Conway scored to set up a nailbiting win over Toulon in the quarter-finals.

Reflecting on the wonder score, the Dubliner said his mazy run was pure, opportunistic instinct.

"Funnily enough, I was standing there because (Josua) Tuisova hit me a smash five minutes previously and my ribs were pretty sore. Woots (Alex Wootton) moved into full-back so I was hanging out on the wing.

"He kicked it and I was out on the left, thinking, like anyone else that it was going out. It just held up a bit so I caught it, and Tuisova was marking up for the quick (line-out) throw, which you can completely understand.

"I just had a gallop and it opened up. They're probably disappointed with their kick chase but that's what 75 minutes of rugby does, it's a tough environment.

"Their forwards just knocked off for that one instant and luckily for me there was an opportunity."

"I practice a lot of high ball stuff and catching. I know my feet were just inside but after that you just go on instinct."

