Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw will make his Leinster comeback against the Scarlets in the semi-final of the Champions Cup tomorrow in the Aviva Stadium.

The Athlone man returns from injury to play his first game for the province since the pool-stage victory over Montpellier.

Henshaw had surgery after damaging a shoulder in Ireland's Six Nations win against Italy in February.

In the backs, Rob Kearney starts in the number 15 jersey with Fergus McFadden on the right wing and Isa Nacewa on the left.

Garry Ringrose is outside him in the number 13 shirt to renew the combination that worked so well against Exeter Chiefs in rounds three and four.

Luke McGrath has failed to recover from a knee injury, which means captain Johnny Sexton is joined in the half backs by Jamison Gibson-Park.

The Kiwi's inclusion means compatriot James Lowe misses out on one of the two non-EU player spots.

In the pack, Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong start in the front row with Devin Toner and James Ryan behind them in the second row.

It's the same back row that started against Saracens in the Quarter-Final with Scott Fardy, Dan Leavy and Jordi Murphy selected.

On the bench there is a welcome return from injury for Jack Conan while Jordan Larmour is also back in the squad having missed the quarter-final through injury.

Scarlets have named Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny and Tom Prydie on the wings, outside of Rhys Patchell at 15.

The Welsh side's manager Watne Pivac is hopeful that his side can repeat their knock-out success in Dublin last year - they beat Leinster in the Pro14 semi-final at the RDS before hammering Munster in the Aviva decider.

"We can certainly take a lot of confidence out of the fact we went to Ireland twice last year and came away with two wins," he said.

"Having said that, that was twelve months ago. They’re a different side, we’re a different side. There’s some quality that was in the side last year that won’t be there this weekend. It’s going to be, I believe, a quality match. It’s going to be a massive occasion. It’ll be a difficult day, there’s no doubt about that."

Leinster: Rob Kearney; Fergus McFadden, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa; Johnny Sexton, Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, James Ryan; Scott Fardy, Dan Leavy, Jordi Murphy.

Replacements: James Tracy, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Jack Conan, Nick McCarthy,Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.

Scarlets: Rhys Patchell; Leigh Halfpenny, Scott Williams, Hadleigh Parkes, Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Gareth Davies; Rob Evans, Ken Owens; Samson Lee, Tadhg Beirne, David Bulbring; Aaron Shingler, James Davies, John Barclay.

Replacements: Ryan Elias, Dylan Evans, Werner Kruger, Lewis Rawlins, Steve Cummins, Aled Davies, Steff Hughes, Will Boyde.

Follow Leinster v Scarlets via our live blog on RTÉ.ie and the News Now App (kick-off 3.30pm), or hear live updates on RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport. Follow Racing 92 v Munster (kick-off 3.15pm) via our live blog or listen to live and exclusive radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1's Sunday Sport.