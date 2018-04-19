Dragons coach and RTÉ rugby analyst Bernard Jackman believes that Munster should stick with Simon Zebo at full back for their semi-final clash against Racing 92 on Sunday afternoon.

The Irish Examiner reported this morning that Zebo was likely to start on the bench with Andrew Conway being shifted to full back with either Alex Wootton or Darren Sweetnam coming in on the wing.

Zebo hasn't played a full 80 minutes since the loss to Glasgow in February and was withdrawn early on with an injury against Toulon in the quarter-final.

Despite Zebo's relative lack of game time, Jackman told Game On on RTÉ 2fm believes he should get the nod for Sunday.

"I think it'd be a big call. I certainly feel I'd have Zebo in there to be honest. I agree that Alex Wootton is a very promising player but I'd go with Earls, Conway and Zebo (in the back three). He's coming back from an injury but he has that class.

"Racing are all about power and size but they wouldn't be as disciplined or as organised in their kick-chase and off turnover, they can be slow to reset.

"And that's where I believe you need someone like Zebo who has that x-factor and that ability to score or create an opportunity out of nothing.

"Maybe Van Graan will feel that as Racing tire in the last 25 minutes that that's the best time to use Zebo. But I think that if Munster want to win, you definitely want him on the park."

Jackman believes that Conor Murray's kicking will be key if Munster are going to win in Bordeaux.

"I think Munster need to go to the air. They've the best tactical kicking nine in the competition. They're very good at the high ball and playing that pressure game.

"It's not something happens that much in the Top 14. There's quite a bit of kicking but most the kicking is quite long, territorial kicking rather than accurate contestibles.

"That's an area where Munster can definitely frustrate Racing because what Racing like to do is to get go-forward momentum from their counter-attacks after those long kicks.

"So, if you can make it an aerial contest and bring your defensive line up, the Racing forwards will have to work back to get static ball.

"I think it's going to be a tactical affair. In fairness, Johann Van Graan has come in mid-season and he's shown more willingness to play. But I certainly don't think that's the right tactic to beat Racing.

"I think it'll be very much a conservative type of gameplan where you take any points that are on offer. Your set-piece is strong and organised. You wear down Racing rather than trying to go toe-to-toe with them in terms of tempo or power."

