A little over two years separate Donnacha Ryan and Billy Holland, but for at least 80 minutes on Sunday, 10 years of playing together will be cast aside at the Stade Chaban-Delmas.

Ryan is battling to be fit for the game against his former employers, but is just one game away from marking his debut campaign in France with a Champions Cup Final appearance. First he has the small matter of facing the team he represented for 13 years for the second time this year.

The 47-cap international missed the pool game in Thomond Park, but was in situ for Racing 92’s absorbing 34-30 win at the U Arena in January, coming up directly against Holland in the second row.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport's Michael Corcoran ahead of the crunch semi-final, Holland says there will be no gamesmanship against a player so in tune with Munster’s game plan.

"He knows our system as well as anybody does," he said. "There were only eight lineouts the last day [against Racing] and I think we won them all bar one. It’s an important part of the game, but other aspects like the breakdown are just as important.

"I won’t be trying to double bluff Donnacha as you’d only end up confusing yourself. He’d play you for a fool if you tried to go down that route."

Some have suggested Munster’s preparation for the European date – two weeks in South Africa where wins over the Cheetahs and Kings were recorded – would be a negative leading into such a pivotal moment in the season.

It is not a view point the lock subscribes to.

"It’s good to have a change of scenery. You are training in 25 degree weather and it brings the squad closer together. You get closer to some of the younger fellas that you might not have known so well.

A great 2 weeks in 🇿🇦with @Munsterrugby and thanks to @irishrugbytours for looking after us so well 🔴 pic.twitter.com/MjU2jRqSdg — Billy Holland (@billyholland) April 15, 2018

"A change of scenery is always good at this time of the season. Last year did we go stale towards the end of the season? I don’t know...maybe."

"On your day off you are up Table Mountain rather than walking down Patrick Street in Cork. That was something different"

The preparation for both games was the same as if the games were in Cork or Limerick, but the surroundings made it a little more surreal.

"On your day off you are up Table Mountain rather than walking down Patrick Street in Cork. That was something different and you can’t beat training with the sun on your back."

This time last year Rassie Eramsus was preparing Munster for a Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens. An emotional season looked like it could culminate in a Europena final, but the English club bullied their way to victory at the Aviva Stadium, outmuscling and outsmarting their gallant opponents.

That experience will stand to the men in red on Sunday according to the 32-year-old.

"I hope we have learned a few things from last season. First and foremost, you have probably 15, 20 more fellas who have played in a European semi-final. We have a young squad and we have only one guy who has gone beyond a semi-final stage in Keith Earls.

"You’d like to think we learned a few things.

"Last year it was 6-3 with 40 minutes left in the game last year and we just sat back and didn’t take opportunities. At this stage, you have to take the opportunities that present themselves. We need to do that this Sunday."

