Dan Leavy doesn't do things by half.

The flanker has had an absolute blockbuster of a campaign, starring in Ireland's Grand Slam triumph and playing a major role in Leinster's charge to the Champions Cup semi-finals, not to mention their march to the top of the Pro14 Conference B table.

He didn't feature in last Friday's dour defeat to Treviso. Instead, the province kept their man fresh for this Saturday's Champions Cup semi-final battle with Scarlets. And a battle it will be.

When the muck and bullets fly, you can bet Leavy will be in the thick of it.

"I don't think the modelling career is going to kick off!" he said when pondering the physicality and intensity Saturday's encounter will bring.

"I'll take two black eyes if we can get through this game. If it happens, it happens.

"Scarlets have shown their calibre and their quality throughout the season. They're littered with Welsh internationals. They are a serious handful.

"They're going to come to the Aviva confident as well. They've no fear here."

Familiar to Leinster, and Leavy, will be Munster-bound 6' 6" forward Beirne.

The Kildare man started his career with the eastern province, making just four appearances before being told he would not be kept on. Scarlets gave him a chance in the summer of 2016 and he's repaid that faith spectacularly.

"I've always held Tadhg in a very high regard," Leavy said.

"We were always in the yellow bibs coming through the academy.

"I always thought he was really good. It used to be a straight-out brawl between me and Tadgh and all the senior players because we were trying to prove ourselves and they were trying to keep us down in the academy for as long as possible.

"He was very unlucky with injuries in his time here. He needed a bit of luck and it didn't really fall for him at Leinster. Ultimately though the cream always rises to the top and he's done fantastically well over there.

"He's always had a lot of talent. He's definitely somebody who'll put his body on the line as well. I'd say Munster are delighted to have him for next season.

"We're going to have to target him for this weekend and not let him make a mess of our ball as he does for every other team."

Scarlets, of course, have previous in Dublin. Twelve months ago they turned Leinster over in the Pro12 semis, going on to scalp Munster in the Aviva Stadium decider.

"We didn't bring our 'A' game to that semi-final and we paid," Leavy conceded.

"We overlooked it in some regards. We can't make that mistake again. We didn't step up the way we should have. It cost us."

With Sean O'Brien a serious doubt due to a shoulder problem, Leavy looks certain to get the nod at No 7, his preferred position.

He wouldn't be drawn on suggestions he's in a shootout for that shirt with O'Brien focusing instead on the greater good - "Sean is such a high calibre player, we want him to play every week" - but Leavy is surely licking his lips at the chance to prove yet again that he is the man for the big occasion.

"This season, a lot of lads have brought it to a new level," he added.

"I think we're definitely a better team. We've come on leaps and bounds, but ultimately we have to turn up now, play the way we can play."

"There's always a lot of talk about back-row variations and who'll play where or whatever. I'll play wherever so long as the team performs to its best."

