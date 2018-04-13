Sean O'Brien has returned to the Leinster starting line-up for the province's final regular season home game against Benetton Rugby at the RDS tomorrow (kick-off 7.35pm).

The Ireland back-row has had an injury-hit season and missed the entire Grand Slam-winning Six Nations campaign.

He will be hoping to come through this latest test and put himself in contention to play a part in the Champions Cup semi-final against Scarlets on Saturday week.

A hip problem kept the Carlow man out from December until the Pro14 clash with the reigning champions last month, when a shoulder injury forced him to leave the field after just 28 minutes.

With two games remaining, Leinster have a four-point cushion over nearest rivals Scarlets at the top of Conference B with a home semi-final the prize for the team that finishes first.

Jack McGrath will captain the side from loose head, with Richardt Strauss at hooker and Andrew Porter selected at tight head.

Behind them Ross Molony and Ian Nagle are the second row combination. Joining O'Brien in the back row are Jordi Murphy and Max Deegan.

In the backs, Jordan Larmour makes his first appearance for Leinster since appearing off the bench for Ireland in the Grand Slam decider against England in March.

The former St Andrew's man has recovered from a calf injury and makes his 17th appearance of the season from full back.

Fergus McFadden and Barry Daly occupy the right and left wings with Noel Reid and Rory O'Loughlin the centre combination.

In the half backs, Jamison Gibson-Park is joined by Joey Carbery for his first start of the season at number ten.